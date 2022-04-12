Board releases important guidelines for CBSE Class 12th and 10th Term 2 examination
CBSE is going to conduct its 10th and 12th board exams from April 26 for Term 2. And now the officials have already issued number of guidelines for students, which you can also check on the official website, i.e., cbse.gov.in. for more updates and information.
IMPORTANT GUIDELINES
- Covid-19 guidelines eased CBSE allows 18 students to be seated in a classroom as opposed to 12 students for Term 1
- Students are advised to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines including social distancing, mandatory masks, and temperature checks remain in place.
- Three-step verification processes at each step has been mandated by the board to ensure smooth conduct of the examination
- Classes 10 and 12 Term 2 examinations 2022 would be a two-hour examination which would be conducted from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm
- Students would be required to report to the designated exam centers by 9:30 am and be seated by 10:00. Entry to the examination centers would be closed at 10:00 am and no student would be allowed inside under any circumstances.
- Entrance to examination hall would be on the presentation of the CBSE Roll Number/ Admit Card, which are duly signed by the principal of their respective schools as well as their own signatures
- Students with unsigned admit cards are not accepted and students may be barred from entry
- Geo-tagging of the confidential stuff is mandatory at every stage to ensure proper record of movement of the same