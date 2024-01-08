Boat carrying Union Minister gets stuck in Odisha's Chilika Lake for 2 hours

Bhubaneswar, Jan 7 Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Parshottam Rupala, along with others, was stranded on Chilika Lake in Odisha for more than two hours on Sunday.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra was also reportedly struck along with the Union Minister.

"On Sunday, two boats reportedly carrying the Union Minister, Patra and several others from the guest house of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) at Barkula in Balugaon of Khordha district were going towards Satapada to attend a Sagar Parikrama programme at Arakhakuda in Brahmagiri block of Puri district.

"Meanwhile, their boat drifted away from the normal route and was stuck in the middle of the Chilika Lake," a police officer engaged in the escort duty of the minister said. Rupala, Patra and others were stranded in pitch dark in the middle of the lake.

Later, after being informed, some fishermen from Satapada, officials of OTDC along with boats reached the spot and rescued the Union Minister and others.

The boat carrying the leaders is suspected to have been stuck after the motor's fan blades got entangled in the net of the fishermen on the lake.

Officials are yet to provide much information regarding the incident.

