Boat has already sunk: BJP on reports of Akhilesh Yadav and TMC MP 'powering' AAP campaign

New Delhi, Jan 28 As the political landscape heats up ahead of Assembly elections in the city, the BJP on Tuesday lampooned the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over reports of high-profile campaigners like Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha joining its bid to return to power in the capital.

Two senior BJP leaders Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Anil Vij reproved the alliance, labeling it a “Jugaad” (makeshift solution) that is bound to fail. They added, "The AAP boat has already sunk".

Speaking to IANS, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Look, this 'Jugaad' bloc is falling apart even before it goes for polls. If the makeshift alliance is crumbling before it even reaches the people, it’s clear their attempt to cover up their failures under a political alliance."

Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij was more direct and critical of the deepening cracks within the INDIA bloc.

"The AAP boat has already sunk. It doesn’t matter who joins their campaign now; their boat is doomed. Nothing will work for them, no matter what they do," Haryana minister told IANS.

He also weighed in on the INDIA Bloc, suggesting that the so-called bloc was never truly united.

"There was never any INDI Bloc," he added.

"We in the NDA have always had mutual understanding, but they have never managed to do so. In Punjab, AAP contests alone and accuses Congress of destroying the country, but in other states, they form alliances with Congress. In Himachal, Congress itself called AAP a 'dirty party.' The so-called 'INDI' word doesn’t even fit here, as there’s a major gap in their unity."

According to AAP leaders, the SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav will join AAP counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for a roadshow in Rithala constituency on January 30, with several other SP MPs, including Kairana MP Iqra Hasan, also set to throw their weight behind the party candidate. TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha is also likely to power the AAP campaign by addressing public events in support of AAP candidates, reportedly in first week of February.

Delhi elections marked a clear divide in the INDIA bloc with AAP and Congress, the former allies, charting different paths. Members of the INDIA bloc including SP, TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) pledged support to AAP while Congress has been left isolated.

