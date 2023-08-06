Bodies of 2 teen cousins found hanging from tree in Assam’s Kamrup district

Guwahati, Aug 6 The bodies of two teen girls were found hanging from a tree in Assam’s Kamrup district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident happened in the Tulsibari area of the district.

The deceased were identified as Mamta Begum (19) and Simon Nessa (17).

The bodies were found hanging from a tree in an isolated place by the locals. The police rushed to the spot after receiving information.

It was learned that the two girls were cousins. Locals claimed that the teenagers were raped, and later committed suicide.

Superintendent of Police in Kamrup, Hitesh Chandra Roy, told IANS, "We have sent the bodies for an autopsy and can only give a conclusion after the post-mortem report comes. Meanwhile, the police team has been investigating the whole incident and is looking for further details."

