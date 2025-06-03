Bodies of three workers recovered 13 days from illegal coal mine in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh, June 3 Thirteen days after they were trapped, the bodies of three workers have been recovered from an illegal coal mine in Keredari block of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased, whose bodies were recovered late on Monday night, have been identified as Pramod Shah, 45, Umesh Kumar, 25, and Naushad Ansari, 24 -- all residents of Kandaber village under the Keredari police station area.

The three men were reportedly swept into the mine on May 21, when heavy rainfall caused the Khawa River to swell.

Villagers said the strong current pushed the workers into one of the numerous illegal tunnels that dot the region, many of which are controlled by coal mafias and continue to operate despite the risks involved.

The mine shaft where they were trapped was more than 100 feet deep and quickly flooded, making rescue efforts extremely challenging.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a three-day operation to locate and retrieve the bodies but had to suspend efforts due to waterlogging.

Subsequently, the task of dewatering the mine was taken up by NTPC and a private company. After days of continuous pumping, the water level finally receded, which enabled local villagers to recover the bodies late on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, police sent the bodies for autopsy to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribagh. After the post-mortem, the bodies were brought back to Kandaber and cremated on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident plunged the village into mourning, with relatives and neighbours breaking down as the news spread.

There were scenes of chaos and wailing as the bodies were brought into the village.

Following the recovery, villagers renewed calls for compensation and the provision of government jobs for one dependent of each deceased worker.

Despite repeated incidents, illegal mining continues unabated in the Khawa river belt of Keredari, drawing hundreds of locals desperate for work and vulnerable to exploitation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor