Bodies of two soldiers washed away in flood recovered in J&K's Poonch
By IANS | Published: July 9, 2023 11:44 AM2023-07-09T11:44:35+5:302023-07-09T11:45:03+5:30
Jammu, July 9 The bodies of two soldiers washed away in flash floods were recovered on Sunday in ...
Jammu, July 9 The bodies of two soldiers washed away in flash floods were recovered on Sunday in J&K's Poonch district.
Two Army men had been washed away by a powerful current when they were crossing a swollen stream in Surankote area of Poonch district on Saturday.
Defence ministry spokesman, Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said the bodies have been recovered.
Further details were awaited
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app