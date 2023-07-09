Bodies of two soldiers washed away in flood recovered in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, July 9 The bodies of two soldiers washed away in flash floods were recovered on Sunday in J&K's Poonch district.

Two Army men had been washed away by a powerful current when they were crossing a swollen stream in Surankote area of Poonch district on Saturday.

Defence ministry spokesman, Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said the bodies have been recovered.

Further details were awaited

