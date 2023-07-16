Body of 30-year-old man with stab injuries found in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 16 : The shirtless body of a 30-year-old man with a stab injury mark was found dumped in Delhi’s Shastri Park area on Sunday, police officials said.

The incident happened in the Bela Farm area of Shastri Park in Delhi, said the police.

“Today morning, (16.7.23), at 08:34 am, information was received that an unidentifed male dead body had been dumped in Bela Farm, an area under PS Shastri Park. The shirtless dead body of a male aged about 30 years with sharp weapon injury marks on the neck and abdomen was found at the spot,” said the police.

The police suspect that the victim was assaulted somewhere else, and later the dead body had been dumped at Bela Farm.

Police have registered a case of murder. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased, the police added.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

