Body of CISF officer killed in Jammu terror attack reaches native place in Madhya Pradesh

The mortal remains of CISF assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu, reached his native Naugawan village in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Sunday.

The last rites of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) ASI, Shankar Prasad Patel will take place at Naugawan today.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore for the personnel's family and a job in the state administration for a member of the ASI's family.

"An ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore will be given to the personnel's family and a family member will be given a job in state administration," Chouhan told ANI.

"Along with that, an idol of personnel will be placed at an appropriate spot after discussions with the family & an institution will be named after him," he added.

Two Pakistani suicide attackers belonging to proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel Patel were killed in a gunfight in Jammu on Friday, two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the region.

A senior CISF officer had on Friday informedon anonymity that a bus carrying 15 CISF personnel going for morning shift duties was attacked by the terrorists at about 4.25 am hours near Chaddha Camp (that is an Army camp) in Jammu.

"CISF averted the terrorist attack by retaliating effectively to the attack and forced the terrorists to run away, averting a major loss. In the line of action, one ASI of CISF has lost his life and two others are injured," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor