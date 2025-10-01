Body of Howrah-based businessman recovered from Hooghly district in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 1 The body of a businessman operating from Howrah district, adjacent to Kolkata, West Bengal, was found on Wednesday from a residential complex at Chandannagar in Hooghly district.

The deceased businessman has been identified as Wasim Akram. He was reportedly missing from his residence at Howrah for the last three days. The recovery of his body under mysterious circumstances has created ripples at Chandernagar on Wednesday evening, which is eventually the last day of Maha Navami, the last day of the ongoing Durga Puja festival.

It is learnt that 30-year-old Akram was involved in the trading of gemstones. He was reportedly missing since September 28, and on the same evening, his family members filed a missing person report at the local Golabari Police station in Howrah district.

The local policemen were looking for him, and finally, on Wednesday evening, his body was recovered from a flat at a residential complex in Chandernagore.

The flat from where his body was recovered was rented by another person named Kazi Mohsin, with whom the deceased person had business relations. Mohsin, also the trader of gems, had already been arrested by the police.

The family members of Akram had claimed that he had been murdered, and the reason behind the assassination was probably some business rivalries. Incidentally, the marriage of Akram was fixed on October 28.

An investigating official said that while the body of Akram was recovered, his hands were tied with tape, and his lips were sealed with a piece of tape. A huge trolley bag was recovered from the room where his body was found.

The body of the deceased trader has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the exact reason behind his death could be ascertained only after the autopsy report is available.

The police have started a detailed investigation into the matter.

