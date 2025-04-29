Body of Indian Student Vanshika Saini Found on Ottawa Beach in Canada

The body of a 21-year-old Indian student and daughter of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionary from Chandigarh was found on a beach in Ottawa, Canada, under mysterious circumstances. The AAP MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa's aide, Davinder Saini's daughter, was pursuing higher education in the Canadian capital for the past two and a half years.

The Indian embassy in Canada is in close contact with the authorities investigating the case. “We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Vanshika, student from India in Ottawa. The matter has been taken up with concerned authorities and the cause is under investigation as per local police. We are in close contact with the bereaved kin and local community associations to provide all possible assistance. (sic),” said the Embassy in a post on X.

We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Ms. Vanshika, student from India in Ottawa. The matter has been taken up with concerned authorities and the cause is under investigation as per local police. We are in close contact with the bereaved kin and local community… https://t.co/7f4v8uGtuk — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) April 28, 2025

According to reports, Vanshika moved to Canada after completing her 12th grade and took admission for a two-year diploma course. She recently gave her final exams on April 18 and started working part-time. On April 22, she left home for the office but did not come back. Family and friends tried to reach her via phone, but it remained switched off.

Also Read | Why Vietnam Is Among the Top Destinations for Indian Students Pursuing Accredited British Education.

She was also taken an appointment to appear in the IELTS exams on April 25. When her friends went to check on her after the examination, they found that she had not attended the exams and had been missing for three days. Vanshika's friends alerted local authorities and contacted her relative in India.

Later, her body was discovered after several days of search on the Ottawa beach. The exact cause of death remains under investigation. Vanshika's family in India has expressed strong suspicion of foul play, insisting that she was murdered.

According to Davinder Saini, she last spoke to the family on April 22 and believed she was busy preparing for her IELTS exam when he could not be reached later. The family is requesting that Canadian authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the matter surrounding her death.