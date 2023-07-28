Body of Jharkhand girl student exhumed after suspicious death

Ranchi, July 28 The body of a missionary school girl student was exhumed on Friday -- five days after her death under suspicious circumstances -- in Jharkhand's Pakur district.

The exhumation was conducted in the presence of a magistrate.

According to reports, three girl students living at a residential school in Pakur district were taken to a hospital after they suddenly fell ill.

Two of them are undergoing treatment in the hospital while one died.

The parents of the girls claim that they were not apprised clearly about the circumstances under which they fell ill.

They have accused the school management of negligence. Three girl students belong to the 'Adim Paharia' tribe.

Manisha Malto, a 14-year-old student, died during treatment on July 23, and her body was taken to her village in a private vehicle, where she was cremated without postmortem.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and party's state president Babulal Marandi raised suspicion, and demanded an inquiry into the matter.

Subseuently, her body was exhumed from the grave on Friday and sent to Dumka Medical College for postmortem.

Maisa Paharia, father of the deceased girl, alleged that he was not allowed to meet his daughter when she was undergoing treatment and on July 23, the body was handed over to him.

Paharia leader Simon Malto accused the administration of negligence, asking why postmortem was conducted when the in-charges of Barhait and Ranga police stations were present in the hospital when the girl died.

The two other girls -- Sevika Malto and Rebika Malto -- are undergoing treatment at hospital; their condition is said to be improving now.

Doctors say that all three have been victims of poisoning. Possibly they have been bitten by some poisonous animal.

SDO Harivansh Pandit said that not conducting the post-mortem of the girl is the negligence of the school management.

Now, the body has been exhumed and sent for postmortem to ascertain the cause of her death .

