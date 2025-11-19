Body of Kashmiri labourer killed in Delhi terror blast brought home in J&K village

Srinagar, Nov 19 The body of a local civilian killed in the November 10 terror blast near the Red Fort in Delhi reached his native village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

Bilal Ahmad Sagoo, a Kashmiri labourer belonging to Baba Nagri Wangat village in Ganderbal district, was killed when a terror conspirator, Dr Umar Nabi, exploded his explosive-laden i20 car near the Red Fort in Delhi, in which 13 civilians were killed and many others injured.

Bilal Ahmad Sagoo had moved to Delhi to work there as a labourer to support his poor family in the remote Baba Nagri Wangat village of the Valley.

MLA Kangan, Mian Mehr Ali, was among the people who received the body in Wangat village and attended the funeral of the unfortunate victim.

Speaking to the media in Baba Nagri Wangat, Mian Mehr Ali said that the poor villager was working as a labourer in Delhi to support his family.

“He was a poor man, and we have supported his family in the past and will continue to support them in the coming days. The chief minister, Omar Abdullah Sahib, has already requested the Central government to compensate the family of the poor Kashmiri. Omar Sahib has already said that every Kashmiri should not be viewed with suspicion, and the death of Bilal Ahmad Sagoo proves that Kashmiris are victims and not beneficiaries of terrorist acts,” Mian Mehr Ali said.

The busting of the white collar terror module in the Faridabad area by J&K Police has exposed the deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by some Kashmiri doctors planning to carry out large-scale terror blasts in different parts of the country.

Continuing investigation into the terror conspiracy, the Counter-Intelligence wing Jammu (CIJ) of J&K Police carried out a raid inside the high security Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu district. The officials said that the CIJ raids are going on inside the Kot Bhalwal central jail, where some hardcore Pakistani and local terrorists and notorious criminals are lodged.

“These raids are part of an operation to expose terror networks reportedly run from inside the prison,” the officials said.

The raids on the Kot Bhalwal jail come in the backdrop of a major crackdown following the recent unearthing of a white collar terror network run by a group of doctors and the subsequent blast in a car in the Red Fort area of Delhi.

On Tuesday, the Kashmir wing of counter-intelligence (CIK) detained a local doctor, Farooq Umar and his wife, Shahzada of Budgam village in Kulgam district, for questioning in connection with a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit and the Dukhtaran-e-Milat, women's terror outfit linkage.

It is alleged that the detained doctor and especially his wife, Shahzada, were working to revive the women's terror outfit after it had virtually become defunct with the arrest of its chief, Asiya Andrabi, in 2018.

The doctor and his wife were picked up from the Shireen Bagh area of Srinagar city. The doctor, Umar Farooq, works as a cardiologist at the government super speciality hospital in Shireen Bagh.

