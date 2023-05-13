Body of man found in Delhi, police launches probe

New Delhi, May 13 The body of a man was found in northeast Delhi's Babarpur area, an official said on Saturday, adding that the three accused, who are on the run, have been identified.

The deceased was identified as Deep Kamal, a resident of Balbir Nagar Extension in Delhi.

According to police, in the wee hours of Saturday, a PCR call regarding a body in Prem Gali, East Babarpur was received at Welcome police station following which a police team was dispatched for the spot.

"Deep Kamal was found dead. He was taken to GTB Hospital, where the body was kept for post-mortem," said Joy Trikey, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

During initial investigation, it was revealed that a quarrel had taken place between Deep Kamal and Dinesh Verma, Pawan and Himanshu, all originally from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, and presently all residing on rent at East Babarpur area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor