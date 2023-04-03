Body of man found in plastic bag in Delhi's Paharganj

New Delhi [India], April 3 : A body of man packed in plastic bag was recovered in Delhi's Paharganj area on Monday.

Delhi Police recevied a PCR call at Nabi Karim police station at 7.27 am on Monday regarding a body in plastic bag in Chinot Basti area.

Delhi Police team reached to spot and found a body of a man aged around 30-35 years packed in a plastic bag. There were injury marks on the head. Police said sincere efforts were made for identification of deceased but could not be identifed.

According to Delhi Police, on inspection of crime scene and its surroundings, blood stains were found inside Gali No 10, Mult Dhanda which was due to dragging of body.

Primary investigation raised suspicion on a person living in a house located about 80 metre from scene of crime, but he was absconding, said police.

The body was sent to RML Hospital for autposy. A case under sections 302/201 IPC was registered at Nabi Karim police station and the investigation is in progress.

CCTV footage of the area and surroundings is being examined to gather leads. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased and arrest of the accused person.

