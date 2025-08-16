Body of nurse sent to AIIMS Kalyani for autopsy, three days after recovery at private hospital

Kolkata, Aug 16 The body of a trainee nurse, found inside a private hospital in Hooghly district's Singur three days ago, was sent to AIIMS Kalyani for an autopsy on Saturday morning.

The body of the nurse was sent to a central medical institute after her parents said they had no faith in conducting the post-mortem examination in a state-run medical college and hospital.

On Friday, the body was taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy.

However, a scuffle broke out between workers of the BJP and CPI(M) over where the autopsy would be conducted. While CPI(M) workers wanted the autopsy to be done in Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, BJP activists wanted it in a central medical institute, alleging that the facts regarding the cause of death may get suppressed if the post-mortem examination is held in a state-run medical college.

Following the melee, the autopsy could not be done, and the body was kept in the hospital morgue.

After the family said that they wanted the autopsy to be conducted in a central medical institute, the body was taken to AIIMS Kalyani, where the procedure would be video-graphed and held in the presence of a magistrate.

"We have no faith in having the autopsy in a state-run medical college and hospital. We believe our daughter was murdered. The truth regarding her death has to come out," said the mother of the deceased nurse. She alleged that the body was brought to Kolkata against their wish.

The body of a trainee nurse was recovered from a private nursing home on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Deepali Jana, a resident of Nandigram in East Midnapore district. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling inside a room at the nursing home.

Surprisingly, the young woman joined the private nursing home three days ago. She had completed her General Nursing Midwifery (GNM)- three-year diploma course- from a nursing institute in Bangalore last year. A case of unnatural death was registered with the Hooghly Police.

The family, however, alleged that their daughter was murdered. The family has filed a murder complaint against the owner of the nursing home. Based on their complaint, the police arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

The arrested are nursing home owner Subir Ghora and the deceased's lover, Radhagovinda Ghatan. Initial investigation revealed that the deceased nursing student was in a relationship with the arrested Radhagovinda Ghatan. His home is in the Egra area of ​​East Midnapore.

The nurse was mentally devastated after Ghatan refused to marry her. There are allegations that the nursing home owner used to misbehave with the young woman.

