Bogtui massacre: CBI submits progress report to Calcutta HC

Kolkata, May 2 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Monday submitted a progress report on the agency's ongoing parallel probe into the carnage at Bogtui village in Birbhum district of West Bengal on March 21, 2022 and the reasons behind the murder of Trinamool Congress' deputy chief of panchayat, Vadu Sheikh.

Altogether, 10 persons have died so far in the Bogtui massacre. It is learnt that in the progress report submitted to the division bench of Calcutta High Court's chief justice, Prakash Srivastava, the CBI has detailed the steps taken by its sleuths in its probe.

It is learnt that in the report, the central agency has informed the court that two accused in the case have been granted bail by a lower court without informing the CBI. Chief Justice Srivastava has asked the CBI to submit the copy of the lower court's directive that granted bail to the two accused. The next hearing is scheduled on May 10, 2022.

Advocate Phiroze Edulji, a counsel of one of the petitioners, said that the lower court granted the bail to the two accused because both were minors. Edulji also appealed to the division bench to cancel their bail. He also demanded that the case diaries in the matter be presented at Calcutta High Court.

On March 21, the Trinamool Congress Deputy Chief of Bursal panchayat, Vadu Sheikh was killed in Bogtui. Soon after that at least 12 houses were set on fire.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the West Bengal police first took over the probe. However, there was an appeal in the Calcutta High Court demanding a CBI probe in the matter.

Following successive orders of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI is currently conducting two parallel investigations the first into the carnage that claimed nine lives, and the second into the assassination of Vadu Sheikh.

The CBI sleuths conducting the probes suspect that rivalry over illegal sand mining which is rampant in West Bengal's Birbhum district was one of the main reasons behind the Bogtui carnage.

As per the preliminary findings of the CBI, both the rival gangs were associated with the state's ruling party, Trinamool Congress.

In January last year, Vadu Sheikh's relative Babar Sheikh was also murdered.

Although the case is yet to be solved, Vadu Sheikh alleged that his rivals like Palash Sheikh and Sona Sheikh played a role in the killing.

