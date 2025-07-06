Bold new anti-drug initiative gains ground in K'taka's Mangaluru

Bengaluru, July 6 The Karnataka Police have undertaken a novel initiative to curb the drug menace in the coastal district of Mangaluru, a region that has witnessed communal strife and incidents of moral policing but is also known as a major educational hub attracting students from across the country.

The Mangaluru Police Commissionerate has joined hands with parents of drug abuse victims, and the victims themselves, to identify drug peddlers and trace the roots of the supply chain.

The police have already busted a drug racket and arrested five individuals. Based on information obtained from them, they have also apprehended a key supplier and hope to uncover a deeper network.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy has made a bold appeal to the public to share information with the police and the appeal has gained traction. “If such information is provided, we can ensure that drugs are not available anywhere in Mangaluru. We will treat drug addicts as victims and focus on arresting those who supply drugs to them,” he stated.

Commissioner Reddy emphasised the importance of community involvement: “As two parents came forward to lodge complaints, we were able to bust a gang that was supplying drugs to at least 200 individuals. If ten parents come forward, we can prevent the supply of drugs to thousands.”

He reiterated his appeal: “If the public shares information with us, we can ensure that drugs are eliminated from Mangaluru. We will treat addicts as victims, and our focus will be on apprehending the suppliers,” he said.

The initiative has received widespread appreciation from the public. Parents and the community have responded positively, supporting the proactive measures taken by the department. The police now aim to confront the drug problem head-on and achieve significant breakthroughs by dismantling powerful supply chains.

Speaking to IANS about the initiative, Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy emphasised the importance of community partnership. “Usually, when a drug peddler is arrested, a case is filed and he is sent to jail. However, if we can reach two or three levels higher in the drug network, we can address the issue more effectively,” he explained.

“We are approaching the problem from both the supply and demand sides. If drug users are counselled with the help of their parents, demand will reduce. At the same time, these users can help us trace the supply network. Many colleges have also volunteered to conduct student screenings and are collaborating with us in this fight,” he added.

According to the Commissioner, many people are coming forward to support the police. He noted that nearly 50 per cent of drug peddlers are also addicts. “This exercise will help prevent current users from becoming future peddlers,” he said.

When asked whether the police -- already stretched thin in the backdrop of communal tensions and revenge killings in the region -- can allocate adequate resources to combat drug trafficking, Commissioner Reddy acknowledged staff shortages. However, he maintained that determined efforts can still yield significant results.

The Commissionerate is hopeful that the initiative can reduce drug peddling by up to 60 per cent and reach the roots of the supply chain.

