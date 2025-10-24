Bollywood Actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath Booked in ₹5 Crore Investment Fraud Case

Bollywood actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath have landed in fresh controversy after a case was filed against them in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, involving an alleged fraud of ₹5 crore affecting over 500 investors. The complaint names 22 people, including the two actors, who allegedly endorsed a scheme promising to double investors’ money within five years. According to ANI, the complaint accuses the Loni Urban Multi-State Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society of cheating investors. The victims claimed they had not received their money for over a year, prompting them to approach the Baghpat Police Station.

The complainant, Babli, a resident of Baghpat, alleged that the company had lured villagers through promotional campaigns featuring Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath as brand ambassadors. Babli stated that a man from Bijol village introduced the scheme, claiming it was registered under the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives. Convinced by the pitch, she invested ₹1.90 lakh through the Baghpat centre in the Samalkha branch (Haryana). Several others, including Anganwadi workers Sharmila and Suraj, followed suit. On November 27, 2024, the company allegedly shut its transaction software, halting withdrawals. Reports suggest that over 25 agents had mobilized ₹5 crore from investors across the district.

This incident marks yet another legal setback for the two actors. Earlier, in February 2024, an FIR was filed at Gomti Nagar Police Station in Lucknow against seven people, including Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath, and members of a similar Credit Cooperative Society. That case alleged a ₹9.12 crore fraud involving 45 investors. Both cases have drawn public attention to celebrity endorsements in dubious investment schemes. Police officials have confirmed that investigations in the Baghpat case are ongoing to trace the company’s founders, agents, and funds linked to the fraud.