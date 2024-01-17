Bollywood singer Salman Ali gets threat call in Bihar's Banka

Patna, Jan 17 Security of Bollywood singer Salman Ali, who is Bihar's Banka for a programme, was tightened after he received a life threat call on Tuesday, officials said.

Salman Ali had a musical programme in Mandar Mahotsav in Banka.

Following the threat call, District Magistrate Anshul Kumar ordered enhancement of the security in the event area, especially stage and the change room of Salman Ali. He has asked the district SP Dr Satya Prakash to deploy additional forces at the venue.

A large police force headed by ADM Satyendra Kumar and SDPO rank officers were deployed at the venue to prevent any untoward incident and to prevent visitors from reaching near the stage or the change room.

The district police are also trying to find out the accused who has given the life threatl to the singer. Salman Ali, known as a Sufi singer, had won Indian Idol season 10. He also sang in movie "Sui Dhaga".

