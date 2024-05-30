Bomb Hoax Call to Praja Bhavan in Telangana Made by Enraged Husband After Fight With Wife

A day after the police received a hoax call threatening bomb explosions at Praja Bhavan and City Court, Punjagutta police arrested a 40-year-old on Wednesday (May 30). Accused Shiva Kumar made a bomb hoax call in a fit of rage with his wife.

According to the police, Kumar, an alcohol addict who frequently quarrels with his wife, made the hoax call in a fit of rage after she ignored his calls. He falsely reported that bombs were planted at various locations in the city. he was under the influence of alcohol when he made the hoax call.

After the control room received the bomb threat call on Tuesday, it caused widespread panic in the area while police and bomb squad teams were rushed to the spot. After the investigation and arrest of Kumar, it is now revealed that the call was made by a man enraged by his wife's refusal to answer his calls.

The Praja Bhavan, also known as Pragati Bhavan, is an official resident of the Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.