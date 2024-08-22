Bomb in West Bengal Court: Hand Grenade Found Inside Sadar Court's Malkhana in Cooch Behar

Tension prevailed in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal after a hand grenade was found inside the Sadar Court Malkhana premises on Thursday, August 22. Later, a bomb disposal team of the Indian Army from Binnaguri defused the hand grenade by means of a controlled explosion.

Cooch Behar Police said, "A grenade found in Sadar Court Malkhana has been diffused by the Army bomb disposal team from Binnaguri on the sandbank of River Torsha."

Hand Grenade Found Inside Sadar Court's Malkhana

#WATCH | Cooch Behar, West Bengal: A grenade found in Sadar Court Malkhana has been diffused by the Army bomb disposal team from Binnaguri on the sandbank of River Torsha: SP Cooch Behar Police pic.twitter.com/eZoPfwHKXo — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2024

According to reports, a few staff of the court found the grenade while cleaning the malkhana. The grenade was kept inside the malkhana and the area was cordoned off as it could not be taken to a far-off place for defusing it. The Indian Army was approached by the Cooch Behar district civil administration to defuse the grenade.