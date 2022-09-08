Bomb joke at Indore airport proves costly for family

A family of three paid a price for making a joke about a "bomb in the bag" at the Devi Ahilyabai International Airport in Indore since they had to go through extensive interrogation and a search and were only released after submitting a written apology. They were likewise late for their flight. Airport director CV Ravindran said on Wednesday that a man arrived at the airport on Monday night and joked that he had a "bomb" in his suitcase during a security check, alerting officials.

Security personnel thoroughly checked them and their luggage and also questioned them, he said. The man was travelling with his wife and daughter. During questioning, the man apologized for his irresponsible act, and nothing objectionable was found in his luggage, Ravindran said, adding because of search and questioning, the trio missed their flight. There Aerodrome police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel allowed the family to leave the airport only after the man submitted a written apology. The matter was not handed over to the police for probe, he added