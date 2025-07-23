Bomb scare at Bengaluru's Kalasipalya bus stand; gelatin sticks, detonators seized

Bengaluru, July 23 Panic gripped Bengaluru's Kalasipalya bus stop after an unattended bag was found outside a public toilet on Wednesday.

Acting on information about a suspicious bag, Bengaluru Police rushed to the spot and recovered gelatin sticks and detonators outside a public toilet at the overcrowded Kalasipalya bus stop.

Confirming the incident, DCP (West) S. Girish said: "Six gelatin sticks and some detonators, both separately packed, were found in a carry bag outside the toilet located on the premises of the Kalasipalya Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus stand."

The explosive materials were discovered around 2 p.m. They were kept in separate bags near the toilet.

A case has been filed under Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, under Sections 6 (A), 9 (B) of the Explosives Act and also under Sections 61 (1)(a), 61 (1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Assistant Traffic Superintendent Mallappa R Katiimani has filed a complaint in this regard. An unknown person and adult male are named as the accused person in the FIR.

The FIR in this regard states, "The complainant works as the ATS at the Kalasipalya bus stop and has come to duty at 8 a.m. in the morning and inspected the Kalasipalya BMTC bus stop and found nothing at that time. Later, at 1.15 pm, security personnel Prabhvathi and Raju produced a bag saying that an unknown person had left it near the bus stand public toilet. He suspected the presence of the explosive substance and called the police. The police who arrived at the spot confirmed it."

The complainant has stated that Kalasipalya bus stop is over overcrowded place and urged the police to track down the persons who had left the explosive substances to cause harm to lives and property and initiate legal action, the FIR stated.

The jurisdictional Kalasipalya Police have launched a probe into the incident.

DCP Girish personally visited the site and is monitoring the investigation.

More details are awaited as the investigation is still in its early stages.

Kalasipalya is a communally sensitive and densely populated area in Bengaluru, and the discovery has raised serious concerns among residents and security agencies.

Last week, over 40 private schools in Bengaluru received bomb threat messages via email.

The bomb threat shocked parents and created confusion in the vicinity of the schools.

Schools in several areas, including Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Kengeri, in Bengaluru were threatened through an anonymous email message.

