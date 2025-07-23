Bomb scare at Bengaluru's Kalasipalya bus stand, gelatin sticks, detonators seized

Bengaluru, July 23 Panic gripped Bengaluru's Kalasipalya bus stop after an unattended bag was found outside a public toilet on Wednesday.

Acting on information about a suspicious bag, Bengaluru Police rushed to the spot and recovered gelatin sticks and detonators outside a public toilet at the overcrowded Kalasipalya bus stop.

Confirming the incident, DCP (West) S. Girish said: "Six gelatin sticks and some detonators, both separately packed, were found in a carry bag outside the toilet located on the premises of the Kalasipalya Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus stand. An FIR is yet to be registered."

The explosive materials were discovered around 2 p.m. They were kept in separate bags near the toilet.

The jurisdictional Kalasipalya Police have launched a probe into the incident.

DCP Girish personally visited the site and is monitoring the investigation.

More details are awaited as the investigation is still in its early stages.

Kalasipalya is a communally sensitive and densely populated area in Bengaluru, and the discovery has raised serious concerns among residents and security agencies.

Last week, over 40 private schools in Bengaluru received bomb threat messages via email.

The bomb threat shocked parents and created confusion in the vicinity of the schools.

Schools in several areas, including Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Kengeri, in Bengaluru were threatened through an anonymous email message.

Several schools in the national capital also received bomb threats via email.

Following this, the police administration jumped into action and deployed teams outside the targeted schools.

Last week, Golden Temple in Amritsar also received a bomb threat.

Punjab police claimed to have detained an unemployed software engineer in this connection.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had received multiple emails, warning of RDX blasts, prompting the deployment of heightened security.

