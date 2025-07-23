Bomb Scare in Bengaluru: Explosives Found Outside Toilet at Kalasipalya Bus Stand

Six gelatin sticks, which are the latest form of dynamites, and some detonators, were found in a plastic carry bag near a toilet at a government bus stand in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The recovery was made from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation at Kalasipalya. "Six gelatin sticks and some detonators (both separately)were found in a carry bag outside the toilet inside Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand. FIR is yet to be registered," said S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police of the West Division in Bengaluru.

Media reports said that the suspicious bag, in which the explosives were found, was first noticed by local residents, who immediately alerted the authorities. After the alert, police personnel from the Kalasipalya Police Station, along with the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area for further investigation into the matter. Reports further said that a bomb disposal squad was deployed to safely inspect and defuse the materials, which have now been sent for forensic examination. Meanwhile, the police took a precautionary call and halted the traffic movement around the bus stand and the premises of the bus stand where the explosives were found were thoroughly searched. No injuries or property damage were reported.