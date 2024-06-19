Bomb Threat at Airports: Chennai, Jaipur and 39 Other Airports Across India Receives Threatening Mail

Five major airports—Chennai and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Patna in Bihar, Vadodara in Gujarat, and Jaipur in Rajasthan—were among 41 that received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, all of which were later determined to be hoaxes. These threats follow a recent spate of similar warnings targeting schools, colleges, and hospitals, including letters sent to approximately 150 educational institutions in the National Capital Region last month.

Security was intensified as agencies conducted thorough sweeps of the terminals following the receipt of the emails around 12:40 pm from the ID exhumedyou888@gmail.com. An online group called "KNR" is suspected to be behind these hoax threat emails. According to sources, the same group reportedly sent similar emails to several schools in the Delhi-National Capital Region on May 1.

The emails received by the airports carried almost the identical message: "Hello, there are explosives hidden in the Airport. The bombs will soon explode. You will all die." The airports activated contingency plans and conducted anti-sabotage checks based on recommendations from their respective Bomb Threat Assessment Committees, sources said.

Soon after receiving the email warning of a bomb on the aircraft, security agencies conducted a thorough search of the flight but found nothing suspicious. The flight was later cleared to proceed to its destination.

The Jaipur International Airport authorities also conducted a thorough inspection after receiving the bomb threat email. Police and CISF personnel searched the premises but did not find anything. Sources at the Mumbai airport indicated that there was no impact on services as the threat was "non-specific."