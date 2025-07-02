Bomb threat at Coimbatore Collectorate triggers high alert; security ramped up

Chennai, July 2 A fresh bomb threat targeting the Coimbatore Collectorate triggered a major security scare, prompting an intense search operation across the government complex.

The threat, received through an anonymous letter, warned of a possible explosion, leading to swift action by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

The Coimbatore Collectorate comprises two main buildings – the new building and the old building.

The new building houses critical government departments such as the District Collector’s office, District Revenue Office, Civil Supplies Department, Department of Geology and Mining, and the Agriculture Department.

The old building accommodates several other public service offices including the District Consumer Forum, Department of Social Welfare, Land Tax Department, and the Tamil Development Department.

Given the large number of departments functioning within the premises, the Collectorate witnesses heavy footfall every day, with hundreds of citizens visiting for various official purposes.

Following the receipt of the threat letter, police launched a comprehensive search operation.

The BDDS teams, assisted by sniffer dogs, began combing operations in and around the premises — including parking lots, corridors, and both buildings — to detect any potential explosive devices.

All access points to the complex were put under strict surveillance, and security personnel have been deployed in large numbers.

A senior police official said, “We are taking the matter very seriously. The search is being carried out thoroughly across all possible locations. As of now, nothing suspicious has been found, but we are not letting our guard down.”

This is not the first time that the Coimbatore Collectorate has received such threats. Similar anonymous warnings have been reported in the past as well, often leading to temporary lockdowns and emergency response measures.

Authorities are currently investigating the source of the threat letter and have not ruled out the possibility of it being a hoax.

However, given the sensitive nature of the location — a central administrative hub of the district — the police are not taking any chances.

Public access to the premises has been temporarily restricted, and all staff and visitors have been asked to remain alert until the area is declared safe.

