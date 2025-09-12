Bomb Threat at Delhi High Court: Email Claims 'Judge's Chamber Will Explode Shortly

A bomb threat e-mail was received at the Delhi High Court on Friday, prompting evacuations on the premises.The letter also mentioned “links with the Pakistan ISI cells" and stated that “the judge’s chamber will detonate shortly after mid-day Islamic prayers."Meanwhile, searches were underway on the court premises, and an official statement by the Delhi Police was awaited.

On Tuesday, a similar bomb threat email targeted the Delhi Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), prompting swift action from security agencies.Multiple fire tenders were dispatched as a precautionary measure after receiving a call about the threat, according to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). The Delhi Police deployed bomb detection and disposal teams (BDDT) at both locations to conduct anti-sabotage checks under standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Senior police officers, including additional Deputy Commissioners of Police and area station officers, were present at the sites overseeing the security operations. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Nidhin Valsan, assured the public that all necessary precautions were taken to ensure the safety of people present at both the CM Secretariat and MAMC. The cyber police station is investigating the origin and authenticity of the email, with preliminary findings suggesting it might have been intended for another state. Despite this, the threat is being treated with the highest seriousness.