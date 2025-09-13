Bomb Threat at Max Hospital: Delhi Police and Bomb Squad Launch Search Operations

Delhi Police, along with Delhi Fire Services and the bomb squad, reached the Max Hospital on Saturday evening, September 13, after receiving a bomb threat. The law enforcement team launched an extensive search and rescue operation at the hospital.

The Max Hospital is located in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area. "Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, received a bomb threat. Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Service on the spot, search operation underway," Delhi Fire Service said.

Delhi: Max Hospital received a bomb threat, prompting police and bomb squad teams to launch extensive searches. Authorities are investigating the source of the threat, while security has been tightened and the situation is currently under control pic.twitter.com/Pj0kBggP4L — IANS (@ians_india) September 13, 2025

This has come a day after the Delhi High Court received a bomb threat on Friday. The threat letter stated that there were explosives planted in the judge's room and other locations in the National Capital.

The letter also mentioned “links with the Pakistan ISI cells” and stated that “the judge’s chamber will detonate shortly after mid-day Islamic prayers.” After which, all judges were transported to the judges' lounge within minutes. The registrar general and other official email IDs of the Delhi High Court reportedly received an email at around 10.40 am.