Bomb Threat at Vadodara Collectorate Triggers Emergency Evacuation and Security Checks

After similar incidents reported at several schools in Ahmedabad a day earlier, the Vadodara Collector’s Office received a threatening email on Thursday warning of a bomb blast. As a safety measure, officials immediately evacuated the premises. Bomb disposal and dog squad teams were rushed to the spot and began a comprehensive search of the building. The email warned authorities to vacate the office before 1 pm, failing which the sender claimed an explosion would take place. The threat triggered an emergency response, and all standard security protocols were implemented without delay to avoid any potential risk.

Following the receipt of the threat, security agencies acted swiftly. Teams from the Akota Police, Special Operations Group (SOG), Vadodara Crime Branch, along with bomb and dog squads, reached the collectorate and conducted intensive inspections. Entry of citizens and applicants was temporarily halted to maintain security during the operation. Officials thoroughly checked every corner of the premises to ensure there was no danger. The coordinated response aimed to safeguard government employees and the public, while authorities closely monitored the situation until the search operation was completed.

On the bomb threat to the collectorate of Vadodara City, DCP Manjit Vanjara says, "We received an email this morning claiming that a bomb had been planted in the Collectorate. Our police, along with the Crime Branch, SOG, BGDS, and local police teams, are conducting a thorough search of the entire area. At the same time, security measures have been strengthened for all indoor and outdoor premises..."

It may be recalled that on Wednesday morning, several reputed schools in Ahmedabad had received similar bomb threat emails, forcing some institutions to evacuate students and staff. Later in the day, reports emerged that schools in Gandhinagar had also received such messages. Police remained on high alert throughout, deploying bomb squads, dog squads and SOG teams to carry out detailed checks. School managements took precautionary measures to ensure student safety. However, news of repeated threats caused anxiety and fear among parents across the affected regions.

On the same day, multiple well-known schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threats, including Maharaja School, Agrasen School, Zydus School, Zebar School, DAV International School, Divine School, and others. In Gandhinagar district, Avishkar School in Kalol and Gems and Genesis School in Khoraj reportedly received threatening emails around 1:11 pm. Security teams responded promptly at each location, conducting systematic inspections while ensuring students and staff remained safe during the precautionary process.

According to sources, a total of 19 schools across Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar were targeted with bomb threat emails. Fortunately, no suspicious objects or explosive materials were found at any of the locations. While some schools announced holidays as a precaution, several institutions reassured parents through official messages, stating that there was no immediate threat and children were safe. In view of the incidents, security arrangements at the Gandhinagar Secretariat were also strengthened to prevent any untoward situation.