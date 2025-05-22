Bomb Threat Email Targets Punjab and Haryana High Court; Police and Bomb Squad at Spot

Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh received a bomb threat email on Thursday, May 22. After receiving the information, police personnel and a bomb squad team rushed to the spot and searched the premises of the top court. Chaos erupted after the threat, courtrooms were cleared, and the area was sealed during the investigation.

Thereafter, it was received at around 11.30 am on Thursday morning, after which the administration swung into action, evacuated courtrooms and lawyers from the court chambers. The Chandigarh Police, with bomb disposal and dog squads, promptly reached the spot and began a thorough search of the premises.

Chandigarh: A bomb threat via email targeted Punjab and Haryana High Court. Police and bomb squad conducted a thorough security check. After about two hours, courtrooms were cleared, and lawyer entry to the High Court was reopened following the inspection. pic.twitter.com/yiRHfw5JZa — IANS (@ians_india) May 22, 2025

Following the threat, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) issued a notice instructing all courtrooms and chambers to be vacated without delay. HCBA Honorary Secretary Gagandeep Jammu confirmed the threat and informed that court proceedings would be suspended until after 2 p.m.

However, after being thoroughly checked, no suspicious object was found. Officials have not disclosed the content or origin of the threat email and are investigating it.