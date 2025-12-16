Bomb threat email triggers evacuation of Jaipur HC and sessions court

Jaipur, Dec 16 Panic briefly gripped Jaipur on Tuesday after a threatening email claiming RDX had been planted in the Jaipur High Court was received on the official email ID of the Jaipur Sessions Court.

Following the threat, police immediately evacuated both the Jaipur High Court and the Sessions Court and launched extensive search operations with the help of multiple security agencies.

The email warned, “RDX has been planted in the Jaipur High Court. Three blasts will occur. Bombs have been placed in the judges’ chambers and bathrooms. Evacuate the High Court by 2 PM.”

The search began around 8:00 AM and continued for nearly two-and-a-half hours until 10:30 AM. Teams from the police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad, civil defence and other security agencies thoroughly checked the court premises.

No suspicious object or explosive material was found, officials said.

ACP (Ashok Nagar) Balaram stated, “As soon as information about the threat was received, all security agencies reached the spot and the High Court was evacuated. After a detailed search, nothing suspicious was found. It turned out to be a false threat.”

Police officials said the threatening email was sent to the Sessions Court’s official email ID, leading to the immediate evacuation and search of the Sessions Court as well.

During the initial rush, the email was not read in detail, and it was later found that the threat specifically mentioned the High Court, not the Sessions Court.

As a precautionary measure, search operations were conducted at both locations.

The Jaipur High Court has received multiple bomb threats in the past.

According to police records, six such threats have been received this month alone, all of which later turned out to be hoaxes.

Police have begun an investigation to trace the source of the threatening email.

Earlier, threat mails were also sent to Hanumangarh and Chhitorgarh collectorates.

