Bomb Threat in Delhi: Two CRPF Schools and Three Courts Receive Jaish-e-Mohammad Email

Two CRPF schools and several courts in the national capital received bomb threats on Tuesday morning, November 18, via e-mail, prompting police, bomb detection team and dog squad to rush to the spots. A school located in Prashant Vihar and another school located in Dwarka received the threats around 9 am, according to Delhi Fire Services.

Three court complexes in the National Capital, including Saket District Court and Patiala House Court were received bomb threat e-mails. The security personnel vacated the buildings and searched the whole structure.

VIDEO | Delhi: Four district courts receive bomb threats, triggering a major security alert. A bomb squad arrives at Patiala House Court to conduct checks. Further details awaited.



Authorities confirmed that both the schools and courts were evacuated as a precaution, with students and school staff safely evacuated and moved to secure areas while bomb disposal teams conducted thorough checks. However, the Delhi Police is investigating the source of the threats.

"A mail has been received threatening to blow up Delhi’s district courts with bombs. In response, security agencies have evacuated all the courts," said Anil Basoya, Secretary of Saket Bar Association.

High alert has already been in place after the 10/11 Red Fort blast claimed the lives of 15 people and injuring several others. The investigation agencies, including ED and NIA, raided several places in Delhi and NCR, including the Shaheen Bagh area, to check whether the blast is linked to a money laundering case.

The NIA on Monday arrested another resident of Kashmir linked to the Red Fort suicide blast and revealed that the Jaish module was planning Hamas-style drone attacks in India.