Bomb Threat in Delhi: Threatening Emails Sent to St Thomas School and Vasant Valley School in Dwarka

Two schools in Delhi's Dwarka received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, July 16, prompting a swift response from the police. According to the news agency ANI, nothing suspicious has been found yet. The Delhi Fire Department is at the spot, and an investigation is underway.

Delhi | A bomb threat received via email at St. Thomas School and Vasant Valley School in Delhi's Dwarka. The investigation is underway. Nothing suspicious has been found yet: Fire Department — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2025