Bomb Threat in Hyderabad: Police Receives Threat to Blow Praja Bhavan; Search Underway

The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday, May 28, has received a bomb threat to Praja Bhavan formerly known as Pragati Bhavan located in Begumpet. The Bomb disposal team is at the spot and the search is underway.

Punjagutta Police Station Inspector Shoban said, "Hyderabad Police received a bomb threat to Praja Bhavan, formerly known as Pragati Bhavan, in Begumpet, Hyderabad. The Bomb disposal team is at the spot and verifying it."

Visuals From Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Cops and other teams carry out searches at Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan ( formerly Pragati Bhavan) following a bomb threat call-



The security personnel, bomb detection squads and anti-sabotage teams reached Praja Bhavan after receiving a call from an unidentified person in the police control room who said that the bomb is at the premises.

The Praja Bhavan, also known as Pragati Bhavan, is an official resident of the Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

This comes hours after a Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight received a bomb threat at the Delhi airport on Tuesday morning but a search of the aircraft found it to be a hoax.