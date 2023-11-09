Bomb threat in Kerala Secretariat turns out to be hoax call by mentally unstable person

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 9 The Kerala Police headquarters on Thursday received a call from a person at around 11 a.m. who said that a bomb had been placed in the state Secretariat, located in the heart of the city.

The state Secretariat is the seat of power and houses the offices of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other state ministers.

As soon as the call came, the bomb and dog squads and a big team of police officials started a massive search in and around the Secretariat complex.

At the same time another police team traced down the caller to Pozhiyoor, a coastal hamlet in the capital city and found that the caller was suspected to be a mentally unstable person.

Meanwhile the police team conducting a search at the state Secretariat complex came up with nothing, leading it to conclude that it was a hoax call.

