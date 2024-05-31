Bomb Threat on Vistara Flight UK611 From Delhi to Srinagar Deemed Non-Credible, Normal Operations Resume

A Vistara flight bound for Srinagar, carrying 177 passengers and one infant, received a bomb threat on Friday, May 31, prompting swift action by the airline and security forces. However, an airport official confirmed on the phone that the threat was deemed non-credible, and normal operations resumed. Flight no-UK-611, which departed from Delhi, landed safely at Srinagar Airport at approximately 12:10 AM. Following standard protocol for such threats, the aircraft was immediately directed to an isolation bay upon landing.

"A bomb threat call targeting Vistara flight UK611, arriving from Delhi, prompted immediate action by airport authorities at Srinagar International Airport. The incident unfolded when Air Traffic Control (ATC) Srinagar received an information ‘threatening call’, sparking a swift and coordinated response from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). An airport official confirmed on the Phone that the threat was deemed non-credible and normal operations resumed," said Srinagar Airport Authorities.

"All passengers were safely de-boarded at the isolation bay. Currently, the aircraft is undergoing a thorough security check by the relevant authorities to ensure the safety of all concerned," an airport official told to news agency ANI.

Despite the disruption, all passengers are reported to be safe, and the situation is being handled with the utmost priority to ensure their security. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Authorities are investigating the source of the bomb threat and taking all necessary measures to ensure the continued safety of air travel.