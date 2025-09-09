Bomb Threat Received at Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi Police Respond Promptly

Maulana Azad Medical College in central Delhi received a bomb threat via email this morning, prompting immediate action from local authorities. Upon receiving the alarming message, Delhi Police swiftly mobilized their Bomb Disposal Squad and Fire Brigade teams to the college campus to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff.

Security on and around the campus was tightened. On Monday, two private schools in Jaipur received bomb threats via email, prompting the police to carry out extensive searches. However, the threats turned out to be a hoax.One private school in Mansarovar and another in Shivdaspura were threatened in emails claiming explosives had been planted on the premises. Bomb disposal squads, dog squads and police teams reached the schools and conducted searches. Students and staff were evacuated as a precaution. Later, the police said that nothing suspicious was found in the searches.