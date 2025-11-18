Bomb Threat to Bengaluru Metro: BMRCL Receives Threatening Email to Blow Up Metro Station

A bomb threat was sent via email to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), also known as Namma Metro. An FIR has been registered at Wilson Garden police station. The unknown sender emailed BMRCL, and the threat message was received at 11.30 pm on Friday, November 14.

BMRCL filed a complaint with the Wilson Garden police after verifying the email. The police have registered an FIR under Sections 351(2) and 351(3) of the BNS for criminal intimidation. Bag and passenger checks are routinely carried out at metro stations, and security has been tightened after the threat.

The email stated, “My divorced wife is being harassed by metro staff. I will blow up one of your metro stations. I feel like a terrorist, especially against Kannadigas.” The Wilson Garden police, who are investigating the case, are currently trying to trace the sender.

There has been a rise in bomb threat calls in recent days. Fake threat emails have targeted schools, stations and the homes of politicians. In the last month, a threat call was made to the Karnataka Chief Minister’s residence, and another warned of an explosion at the High Court building. Private schools and colleges have also been receiving repeated threats.