Bomb Threat to Delhi Schools: Several Schools in National Capital Receive Threat Emails

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 13, 2024 08:32 AM2024-12-13T08:32:01+5:302024-12-13T08:32:30+5:30

Several schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Friday, December 13, the second such threat in a week, forcing them to send back students and suspend early morning assemblies. However, according to the news agency ANI report quoting Delhi Police official, suspicious has not yet been found.

According to the TOI report, Delhi Fire Services rushed to the school on Friday morning after schools reported bomb threats.
The schools which got threats include Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School in Srinivas Puri, and DPS Amar Colony in East of Kailash.

The official confirmed that the fire department received calls at the following times: 4.21 am for Bhatnagar International School, 6.23 am for Cambridge School and 6.35am for DPS Amar Colony. Multiple calls are still being received, and fire tenders, along with a bomb squad, have been dispatched to the spot.

A Delhi Fire Services official said, "We received calls (regarding the threat emails) from Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar (4:21 am), Cambridge School in Shri Niwas Puri (6:23 am) and DPS Amar Colony in East of Kailash (6:35 am)."

