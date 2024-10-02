Bomb Threat to Railway Stations and Temples in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Sparks Security Alert

A letter threatening bomb explosions at several railway stations and religious sites across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh was received at the Hanumangarh railway station, police reported on Wednesday. According to Railway CPRO Captain Shashi Kiran, a letter was received by a railway official in Hanumangarh on the evening of October 1, in which threats were made to target Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Bundi, Alwar, and Udaipur railway stations. Following this, security agencies were immediately put on alert. A thorough search was conducted at Hanumangarh station, but no suspicious items were discovered. Authorities have registered a case against unknown individuals at the Hanumangarh GRP police station.

Security at Bikaner railway station has also been tightened, with increased scrutiny of everyone entering and leaving the premises. Vigilance efforts have been ramped up across all eight railway stations, with police, GRP police, and other security forces being deployed. A dog squad has also been called in, the CPRO added. Bikaner DRM office PRO Dhunilal Kumawat mentioned that security arrangements at all these railway stations have been significantly strengthened.The individual responsible for the threat identified himself as Mohammad Salim Ansari, the Jammu and Kashmir area commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed. Officials said that the letter also contained threats against various railway stations and religious sites in Madhya Pradesh, apart from those in Rajasthan.

The Hanumangarh station superintendent received a yellow envelope on Tuesday evening addressed to Deputy Superintendent Jagat Narayan, bearing a postal stamp. When the letter was opened, it had a round postmark with the post office code 14440 and contained text in Punjabi. The letter also bore the Hanumangarh post office stamp dated September 30. The letter says, "Oh God, forgive me, we will definitely take revenge for the death of our jihadis being killed in Jammu and Kashmir. We will bomb Jaipur, Jodhpur, Alwar, Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Bundi, Udaipur, Jaipur division and MP railway stations on 30 October, Ujjain Mahakal temple, many religious places and railway stations on 2 November. We will paint Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh with blood. Jaish-e-Mohammad, Khuda Hafiz."



