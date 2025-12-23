Bomb threats to collectorates in three Rajasthan districts

Jaipur, Dec 23 Bomb threat emails targeting three district collectorate offices in Rajasthan were received on Tuesday, triggering panic.

Collectorates in Ajmer, Dholpur, and Barmer received threatening emails, prompting immediate evacuation and search operations.

According to officials, the emails were received at around 11.45 a.m.

As a precautionary measure, administration authorities evacuated the premises of all three collectorates. Police teams, bomb disposal squads, and dog squads were deployed to conduct intensive searches.

No suspicious objects have been found so far, officials confirmed.

The Barmer District Collectorate received a bomb threat via email, reportedly sent from Tamil Nadu.

Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena said the entire collectorate was sealed following the threat, and a thorough search operation was launched.

Security agencies continue to investigate the source of the email.

Ajmer Additional SP (City) Himanshu Jangid stated that District Collector Lokbandhu received the threatening email during the ongoing Urs festival, leading to panic in the area.

Police promptly reached the spot and evacuated the collectorate premises. This is the third bomb threat received by the Ajmer District Collectorate this month. Earlier threats were reported on December 4 and December 10, targeting both the collectorate and the Ajmer Dargah.

The Dholpur Collectorate also received a similar bomb threat via email. Police immediately evacuated the building, and the nearby Superintendent of Police's office was also cleared as a precaution.

A dog squad team was called from Bharatpur, and SP Vikas Sangwan personally supervised the search operation. Authorities said investigations are ongoing, and cyber teams are working to trace the origin of the threatening emails.

