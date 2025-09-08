Bomb threats to two schools in Jaipur, police launch search operations

Jaipur, Sep 8 Panic gripped Jaipur on Monday morning after two schools received bomb threats through email. Springfield School in Mansarovar and a private school in Shivdaspura were alerted to possible blasts.

According to police, Springfield School received the threat mail at around 5.14 a.m. The message stated, “A bomb has been placed in the school, it will explode soon. Everyone should go to a safe place before 2.30 p.m.”

On receiving information from the school administration, police teams, along with bomb disposal and dog squads, rushed to both campuses and immediately launched search operations.

As a precaution, students and teachers were sent home, and the schools were evacuated.

This is not the first such incident. On August 20, The Palace School and SMS School in Jaipur had also received similar threat mails, which later turned out to be hoaxes after extensive searches revealed nothing suspicious.

Meanwhile, a fresh security scare has also emerged in Alwar, where the mini secretariat received a threatening mail on Monday. The email warned of a blast on September 8.

Officials confirmed that this was not the first instance -- similar threatening mails had been received earlier on April 15 and May 14, though no explosives were found on those occasions.

ADM Bina Mahavar said the pattern of the emails suggested that they originated from outside the district. “The language of the mail does not indicate it was sent locally. Earlier, too, such emails were traced to Chennai. This time also, the source appears to be the same,” she noted.

The recurring nature of these threats has put school administrations and officials on high alert. Police have stepped up vigilance and are investigating the origin of the latest emails.

Officials assured that strict security measures are in place, and every threat is being treated with utmost seriousness until proven otherwise.

With multiple institutions targeted in recent months, authorities are treating these incidents as part of a wider pattern of disruptive threats aimed at spreading panic, said officials.

