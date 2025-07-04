Bombay Bar Association felicitates CJI B.R. Gavai

Mumbai, July 4 Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai on Friday was felicitated by the Bombay Bar Association during a progammme during a programme here. Speaking on the occasion, the CJI said "this bar association is the mother institution that provides intellectuals to the judiciary".

"The building of the Bombay High Court, the Bombay Bar Association and my colleagues here have made me what I am today. Whatever I am today is because of these institutions. The Bombay Bar Association is like my family. Without the support of this institution, I would not have been in this position today," he said.

CJI Gavai said that "the Constitution is our ultimate guiding principle and our responsibility as judges is not only to exercise power but also to perform our duties".

"If the vacant posts of judges are filled, the pendency of cases will come under control. We are bringing transparency in the appointment process. Many new appointments have been made in the last few days.”

He praised the 'Podcast Series' and 'BBA App' launched by the Bombay Bar Association.

“In the very courtroom where he is being felicitated today, the cry of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, 'Swaraj is my birthright', continues to inspire us,” said CJI Gavai and recounted his journey till date.

He shared his experiences of working on the benches of Mumbai, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Goa during his career and also explained how all those professional journeys were useful in shaping his judicial outlook.

Justice Dipankar Dutta, while praising CJI Gavai said that he is an example of knowledge of the law and the Constitution.

“Chief Justice Gavai's career, which started from a court in Nagpur, is a symbol of hard work, honesty and integrity. His tenure in the Bombay High Court is remembered not only for his historic decisions but also for his calm composure, strong legal intelligence and gentle sense of humour. His appointment as the Chief Justice of India is a moment of pride not only for the Mumbai Bar but also for the entire Bombay High Court judges,” he added.

Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Alok Aradhe, in his speech, made a proud mention of CJI Gavai's work. He said that public service and the judiciary are the true service, which is his philosophy.

“The rulings he has given so far show the sensitivity of the judiciary and loyalty to the Constitution. He is a visionary. His orders have strengthened the public's faith in the judiciary,” he noted.

On this occasion, Advocate General Birendra Saraf and Additional Solicitor General of India Anil Singh also expressed their views.

