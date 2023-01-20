Bombay HC grants interim bail to Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot

Mumbai, Jan. Jan 20 The Bombay High Court on Friday granted interim bail to Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot, who was arrested in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon scam case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj K. Chavan also refused the CBI's plea to stay the order to enable them appeal in the Supreme Court.

The court has granted Dhoot, who was arrested on December 26, 2022, a cash bail of Rs 1,00,000 and furnish the surety amount in a couple of weeks.

In his bail plea, Dhoot's lawyers termed the CBI arrest as "illegal, arbitrary", done without following due procedures and grossly violative of CrPC Sec. 41(A) mandating the issue of a notice to an accused to join the probe and to arrest only if absolutely necessary.

The other co-accused in the same case, former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her businessman husband Deepak Kochhar were granted bail on January 9.

