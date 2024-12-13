Bommai hails 'One Nation, One Election' move as PM Modi’s bold decision

Bengaluru, Dec 13 Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "bold decision" to introduce the One Nation, One Election system through a constitutional amendment. He criticized those opposing the initiative, stating they were against the nation’s development.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Bommai said the Union Cabinet, under PM Modi’s leadership, has approved the proposal for a constitutional amendment to implement this system. He added that it may be tabled in this parliamentary session.

"This is a significant step as frequent elections hinder the country’s progress," Bommai stated. "From cooperative bodies to panchayat elections, assembly polls, and Lok Sabha elections, the nation is constantly in election mode. This involves massive resource expenditure and disrupts developmental work," he added.

He emphasized that the One Nation, One Election framework would ensure governance stability, which is crucial for development. "No other country has such frequent elections. This issue has been debated for decades. The Prime Minister has now taken a courageous decision that will have long-term positive impacts," he said.

Bommai also noted that the proposal is based on the recommendations of a committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind. He urged citizens to welcome and support this initiative, asserting that those opposing it are doing so for political reasons and against the nation’s progress.

"Prime Minister Modi must be congratulated for taking this bold step," he said.

Reacting to the development, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar alleged that the move was designed to weaken regional parties.

Speaking in Vijayapura, Shivakumar said, "This is a plan to eliminate smaller parties. They feel regional parties like the Trinamool Congress, Communist parties, and others in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are gaining strength. They want to stop this."

He further accused the BJP of pushing this agenda to secure a two-thirds majority in Parliament. "Some state governments were elected recently, while others were elected two or three years ago. This decision is being pushed with a specific agenda," he alleged.

Shivakumar reiterated that the Congress party would align with its national leadership’s stance on the matter, as outlined by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

