Bommai holds pre-budget meeting ahead of Karnataka Assembly Budget Session

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday held a pre-budget meeting with the Commerce and Industry Association ahead of the presentation of the state budget in March.

Representatives of various associations were present in the meeting.

Bommai, who holds the portfolio of finance, would present his first budget for 2022-23 on March 4.

The Karnataka Assembly budget session is scheduled to be held from March 4-30, according to the provisional schedule of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor