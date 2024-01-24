Bommai says INDIA bloc will collapse

Bengaluru, Jan 24 Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the Opposition INDIA bloc led by Congress will disintegrate as the allies are drifting away.

"Dissatisfied over the behaviour of the Congress, many allies of the INDIA bloc were drifting away. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has gone out of the bloc, while Sharad Pawar and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar have stepped out. In total, the INDIA bloc will disintegrate," the senior BJP leader told reporters here.

"Sharad Pawar would soon follow suit. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had already placed one step outside the alliance. The alliance would not last long as one party after another was coming out due to the attitude of the Congress leaders. INDIA bloc would not be there when Narendra Modi would become the Prime Minister for the third time. Mamata Banerjee had been disillusioned with the bloc," he added.

Asked about bringing former CM Jagadish Shettar back to BJP, Bommai said Shettar had been in Jan Sangh and it would be difficult for him to be in the Congress.

"I am not aware of efforts being made to bring him back to our party. We will abide by whatever decision the high command takes," he said.

