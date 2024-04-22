Bommai, Shivakumar trade barbs over PM Modi's 'infiltrator' remark

Bengaluru, April 22 Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the state, the BJP and the Congress is Karntaka on Monday engaged in a bitter war of words over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘infiltrator’ remark made at a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday.

"The Congress manifesto says they will calculate the gold held by the mothers and sisters, and distribute that property. Distribute it to whom? Among 'infiltrators' and families with more children. Manmohan Singh's government had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets," the Prime Minister had said during the rally.

Attacking the BJP over the PM's remarks, Karnataka Deputy CM and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar accused the party of torturing the minority community.

Rebutting Shivakumar's claims, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP candidate for the Haveri Lok Sabha seat, Basavaraj Bommai, claimed that the population in the Muslim countries is on the decline, but it is increasing in Bharat.

“Our state is a home to all religions. Yet, the BJP is creating a situation where one community is tortured to such an extent that they are forced to leave the country,” Shivakumar said in Bengaluru.

"The BJP leaders are claiming that they will change the Constitution. We are acting as per the Constitution. In this background, there is no room for protecting anyone who commits a crime,” he added.

Commenting on 'appeasement' politics, Shivakumar said the Prime Minister took oath in the name of the Constitution, and he should know that all people are equal in this country. Any discrimination will send out a bad message to the country and the world.”

Reacting to Shivakumar's remarks, Bommai said that if Muslims feel safe anywhere in the world, it is in Bharat.

“The population of Muslims is increasing in India, but decreasing in the other Islamic nations. Shivakumar must understand this first and not make remarks to appease one particular community for votes,” Bommai said.

The number of communal clashes in the state was the highest during the Congress rule which can be proven with evidence, Bommai claimed.

