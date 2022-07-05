Bommai takes jibe at Congress, says party would have covered up arrests of ADGP Amrit Paul, J Manjunath

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday took a jibe at the Congress party and said that the grand old party would have covered up the arrests of ADGP Amrit Paul and IAS officer J Manjunath in the PSI recruitment scam case and bribery case respectively.

He lauded his government for taking prompt action in the two cases.

Earlier today, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP), Amrit Paul, in the police sub inspectors' (PSI) recruitment scam case.

IAS officer J Manjunath was arrested by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB), four days after he was transferred from the post of Bengaluru urban district deputy commissioner (DC).

Manjunath is facing allegations of collecting bribes through his staff to settle a land dispute.

While talking to ANI, Bommai said, "Our government unearthed the whole case. CID was given a free hand to investigate the case and spare none. ADGP who was heading the recruitment arrested after proof was found against him."

"Similarly, in another case, an IAS officer (J Manjunath) has been arrested. We're not here to protect anyone. If someone has done wrong, then action will be taken...If the Congress government would have been there then they would have covered up the whole case," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

